Thomas Melvin Reid, affectionately known as Tommy, beloved spouse and father, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019.



He was born on March 11, 1934 in Tientsin, China to Bernice and Alton Reid. He was raised in the Phoebus area of Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1952. Tommy was a long-time resident of the Tabb area of York County.



Tommy worked for several years in construction and contracting before joining the Electrical Design Department of Newport News Shipbuilding, and later joined Engineering Inc. He joined the Cryo Department of Jefferson Lab in 1987 and retired in 2012.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, Robert, his wife, Mary Lou, his son, Michael, and daughter, Donna Williams. He leaves behind a son, Mark (Luzette) and his family, and four grandchildren.



Tommy enjoyed being outdoors, especially boating and gardening. He was a founding member of the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Yorktown and was a devoted man of God.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.



Tommy has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the in Tommy's name. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019