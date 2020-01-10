|
Thomas Milton Ward Jr. (85) of Saluda, passed away on January 8, 2020. He worked 34 years at The Mill in West Point owned by Chesapeake Corporation. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth J. Ward of 63 years. He had five children Aleta Wise (deceased), Joseph Ward, Rene' W. Best, Duane Ward and Juan Ward. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Saluda. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020