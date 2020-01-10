Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Saluda, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Milton Ward Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Milton Ward Jr. Obituary
Thomas Milton Ward Jr. (85) of Saluda, passed away on January 8, 2020. He worked 34 years at The Mill in West Point owned by Chesapeake Corporation. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth J. Ward of 63 years. He had five children Aleta Wise (deceased), Joseph Ward, Rene' W. Best, Duane Ward and Juan Ward. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Saluda. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -