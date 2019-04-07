Thomas N. Hunnicutt III-86, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Tom (Tommy) was born July 8, 1932 in Cambridge, MA the only child to Dr. TN Hunnicutt, Jr. and Cecil Griggs Hunnicutt. Tommy grew up in Warwick County and attended Woodberry Forrest School for Boys. From there he went on to attend the College of William and Mary before enlisting in the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a First Lieutenant. In 1959, Tommy earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. After college Tommy went to work for a small construction company in Hampton. In 1967, Tommy and two of his colleagues decided to buy the company. Tommy has been sole owner and CEO of Pembroke Construction since 1981.In 1979, he married the love of his life, Ann Hunnicutt. The two have been practically inseparable for 40 years. Together they received the City of Hampton's Distinguished Citizen Award in 1994 and in 1998 the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award. In 2017, in honor of the Hunnicutts' many years of service, the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA announced they were renaming the Warwick Blvd. location to the Tom and Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA.Tommy loved being on the water starting at an early age with his parents to his first racing boat, a 1945 Snipe called Snippy, to the Viking power boats that he and Ann took many long trips to Nantucket and surrounding areas. His love for the water was undeniable. He also enjoyed traveling the world with Ann. When the two were not at the office working or out seeing the sights, they could be found at their Palm Springs, CA home on the golf course. Tommy served on the board for the YMCA for 53 years, on the Mariners' Museum board of trustees for 30 years, where he also received the Museum's most prestigious recognition, the Huntington Medal and on the board of directors for Towne Bank. He was a member of the Hampton Yacht Club, James River Country Club, Virginia Peninsula Rotary Club, Greater Peninsula NOW and countless other civic organizations. Tommy will be remembered as a determined individual with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone and for his unique since of humor. He will forever be in our hearts.He is proceeded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann, 5 children, Kay Roman, Warren Hunnicutt, Jeff Martone (Kelly), Page Smithers (Billy), Lisa Mullikin (Trevor), 12 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and all of his Pembroke Construction, Interlock Paving and Westwood Contractors family and friends.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA, 41 Old Oyster Point Rd., Suite C, Newport News, VA 23602 (www.peninsulaymca.org/donate) or the Mariners' Museum, 100 Museum Dr., Newport News, VA 23606 (www.marinersmuseum.org/gifts-of-tribute). Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary