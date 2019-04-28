Thomas N. Hunnicutt III-86, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Tom (Tommy) was born July 8, 1932 in Cambridge, MA the only child of Dr. TN Hunnicutt, Jr. and Cecil Griggs Hunnicutt. Tommy grew up in Warwick County and attended Woodberry Forrest School for Boys. From there he went on to attend the College of William and Mary before enlisting in the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a First Lieutenant. In 1959, Tommy earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. After college Tommy went to work for a small construction company in Hampton. In 1967, Tommy and two of his colleagues decided to buy the company. Tommy has been sole owner and CEO of Pembroke Construction since 1981.Tommy will be remembered as a determined individual with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone and for his unique sense of humor. He will forever be in our hearts.He is proceeded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann, 5 children, Kay Roman, Warren Hunnicutt, Jeff Martone (Kelly), Page Smithers (Billy), Lisa Mullikin (Trevor), 12 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and all of his Pembroke Construction, Interlock Paving and Westwood Contractors family and friends.A celebration of life will be held at Christopher Newport University's Pope Chapel on May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA, 41 Old Oyster Point Rd., Suite C, Newport News, VA 23602 (www.peninsulaymca.org/donate) or the Mariners' Museum, 100 Museum Dr., Newport News, VA 23606 (www.marinersmuseum.org/gifts-of-tribute). Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary