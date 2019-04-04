Thomas "Tommy" O'Neal Nelms, 49 of Smithfield passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the son of the late William James "Jimmie" Nelms Sr. and is survived by his mother, Amanda Elizabeth Nelms Likens. He is also survived by his wife Tammy L. Nelms; daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Nelms; son, Shaun Erin Riggin; grandchildren, Justin and Rhiannon; sister, Donna Nelms Crick; brother, William "Billy" Nelms, Jr (Lori); several nieces and nephews; his lifelong friends Earl Edwards, Jr and Eric Harrison as well as countless other friends. He loved his dog Archer and cat Clarence Carter. Tommy loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and enjoying nature. He enjoyed baseball and various other sports. He was an avid New York Yankees baseball and Oakland Raider's football fan. He retired from Craft Machine Works in Hampton after 20 years of service. The family invites you to a time of remembrance at Little's Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6 p.m., followed by a visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Smithfield High School Band, 14171 Turner Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary