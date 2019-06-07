|
Thomas "Tom" Ruffin Sawyer, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Fayetteville, NC, he has been a resident of Newport News since childhood. Tom graduated from Warwick High School and retired as a Union Carpenter. Tom is survived by his daughter, Julie Sawyer Blevins; nephew Michael Munson (Kylie) and great-niece, Tatum. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 7, 2019