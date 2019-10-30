|
Thomas Rae Cagley, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by his children on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Hampton. Tom moved from Lake Forest, CA on October 10, 2019, to be close to his family while battling his fight with cancer. He was born on June 5, 1940, in Kokomo, Indiana.
Tom was a retired Colonel in the United States Army and dedicated 37 years to his country in Military Intelligence. He served as a Councilmember for the City of Lake Forrest, CA and was on the Orange County Grand Jury. He was also a member of the Texas Emergency Reaction Center.
His parents Donald and Neta Cagley, brother Michael Cagley, and beloved wife Nancy Cagley, preceded his arrival in paradise. Left to cherish and honor "the Colonel" are his sister Janita Sullivan of Alexandria, VA, brother David Cagley (Janis) of Anderson, IN, and sister-in-law Dorrie Cagley of Scranton, PA along with his children Rebecca Pasterak (George) of Leesburg, VA, Tommy Cagley (Kim) of Hampton, VA and Aaron Cagley (Angelica) of Providence, RI. His grandchildren Geofferson McNeese, Easton Cagley, and Savanah and Sierra Cagley along with many nieces, nephews, and friends will forever remember the man who loved and served his country.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Fox Hill Central UMC located at 501 Beach Road in Hampton, VA. Fellowship will continue at 1806 Lafayette Drive in Hampton, VA. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Mike Cagley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Clarks Summit University, 538 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019