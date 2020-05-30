Thomas Richard Sallade, of Blacksburg, VA, age 59, died suddenly May 27, 2020. He was a wonderful husband and father, a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and a loyal friend. He graduated Hampton Roads Academy and Virginia Tech. He loved music and singing, all things Hokie, the Dallas Cowboys, fireworks, astronomy, thunderstorms, and being on the water. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, LeeAnne, his children, Emily, Adam and Brice, all of Blacksburg, VA. He is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Richard L. Sallade (Maureen), sister Linda Madler (Mark), brother Ray Sallade (Julie) all of Newport News, Va, and brother Ross Sallade (Heather) of Raleigh, North Carolina. Nieces and nephews Meghan and Laura, Samantha, Chase and Cole, and Emma, Hayden and Elizabeth.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.



