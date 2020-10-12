THOMAS "TOM' LEE PENNY
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Thomas "Tom" Lee Penny, 67, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was born in Roanoke, VA and was a proud 1971 graduate of Newport New High School. He joined the Newport News Police Department in 1977 and retired as a Lieutenant in 2004 with 27 years of dedicated service. He became the Director of Law Enforcement with the DMV and retired in 2018 after 14 years. He gave back to the community by serving on the board of the Peninsula SPCA, Relay For Life
Committee and countless hours of refereeing for High School basketball and football games. His hobby was being part of the HAM radio operator community.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Penny and his mother, Mildred Jones; his grandparents, Charles and Cassie Lipes and Winnie and Aaron Penny. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cheryl Quinn Penny; his devoted sons, Stephen Penny (Whitney) and Aaron Penny; his grandsons, Phoenix and Salem; his step-father, Ray Jones; his sister, Jill Stiles; his uncles, Sam Lipes and John Hall; many nieces and nephews; great nephews and countless cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be conducted with Police Honors at 12Noon, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park by Chaplain Marie Boyd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Good Samaritan, P.O. Box 298, Lanexa, VA 23089 or the American Cancer Society
. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.