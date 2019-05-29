|
|
Thomas Vranas age 101, died peacefully on May 19, 2019 in Hampton, VA. He is survived by Roberta, wife of 73 yrs, Thomas L, son of Hampton, John B, son of Phoenix, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Thomas born 1918 in NY, NY enlisted in the Army Air Corp then went on to work at NACA where he retired in 1979. A memorial service will be held June 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Lacrosse Memorial Presbyterian Church, a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers make a donation in his name to .
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019