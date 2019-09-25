|
|
Thomas Wayne Mathes, 72, beloved husband, father, and Papaw passed away September 20, 2019, in his home after a long and courageous fight with cancer. A Gloucester, Va resident for 35 years, Tom was born October 14, 1946, in Monticello, Illinois to the late Harley Wayne and Clara (Cissna) Mathes, and grew up in Argenta, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart Sharon King on November 19, 1966, and together they raised their three children in Mt. Zion until moving their family to Virginia in 1984. They shared an amazing 53 years together. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Airforce during Vietnam as a bomber mechanic. He was stationed in California, Guam, and Japan. Using the trade skills he learned in the United States Air Force he worked his way through the mechanical field before landing in commercial refrigeration. Tom loved spending time with his family. Often just sitting and laughing around a campfire together. His love of the outdoors, kept him fishing, camping and enjoying the simple things in life. He spent his off time tending his oriental gardens and breeding Japanese Koi, an interest he developed while stationed in Japan. He also enjoyed breeding different varieties of ducks and chickens. He was a lover of animals. Only second to the love of his family. His favorite hobby of all was aggravating his grandkids which they thoroughly enjoyed and aggravated him back. He was a former member of the Mt Zion Christian Church in Mt. Zion Illinois and attended Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church in Hayes, Va. In addition to his parents, a sister Janet preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Sharon, daughter Tina(Mathes) Kempa and her husband Bryan, Son Jason Mathes and his wife Heather and son Patrick Mathes. Five grandchildren, Whitney, Ashley, Summer, Andrew, and Logan and two great-grandchildren Kinley and namesake Charles Thomas. He will be missed by his mother in law Mildred King and many special sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family as well as his best friend from childhood, John Kruse. Funeral services will be held in his home state of Illinois at a date that has yet to be determined. In the memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019