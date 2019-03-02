Carrollton, VA - Thomas Wayne Pruitt, Sr., 60, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Feb. 24, 2019. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Pruitt, Sr., daughter, Anne Marie Pruitt and nephew, John R. Kidd, Jr. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Patricia Lepski Pruitt; his devoted children, Thomas Wayne Pruitt, II and Patricia Eileen Pruitt; his mother, Anne J. Pruitt; his in-laws, Ted and Philomina Lepski; his brother, Richard E. Pruitt, Jr.; his sisters Debbie Accardi and Donna Pruitt; and numerous members of the Pruitt, Lepski, Hicks, Krotseng, Accardi, Summerlin, Eschenbach, Harvey and Adan families. Tommy was a graduate of Menchville High School and will be remembered for his entrepreneurial abilities starting at a very young age. He was the owner of many restaurants and bars including The Rack, The Corner Pocket, Nutty Buddy's, Not Betty's, The Wave and Bridges. While operating his businesses, he also worked for United Airlines and retired after 15 years of service. Tom Pruitt was a unique Force of Nature. As he moved through this life, accomplishing so much, he still was the champion of those he found troubled or downhearted. Taking each on as a priority to be respected and helped. He was a powerful and protective Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Tommy Pruitt truly will be missed. The Pruitts will receive family and friends on Monday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary