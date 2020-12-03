Thomas William Roberts, 85, of Newport News, passed away on November 28, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Roberts was born on November 23, 1935 in Staunton, VA and was a son of the late Casper and Hazel (Campbell) Roberts. Tom served in the United States Army and was stationed in France. He was the catcher on the baseball team and was able to travel through Europe. After serving in the Army, Tom worked for CSX Railway for more than 50 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the U.T.U. #662 and served as Secretary, Treasurer, and Local Chairman for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Transportation Lodge #337 and an active member of Temple Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Ellinger Roberts.
Mr. Roberts is also survived by his sons, Tommy Roberts, Kevin Roberts, both of Newport News; two grandsons, Codie and his fiancé Brandi of Newport News, SGT. Dakotah Roberts and wife Kalie; three great-grandsons, Beaux, Lukas, Michael Roberts of Fort Hood, TX; and one sisters, June Oglesby of Florida.
A private graveside service will be held at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, VA .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.