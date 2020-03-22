Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
633 20th Street
Newport News, VA
Thurba W. Jones Sr.


1935 - 2020
Thurba W. Jones Sr. Obituary
Rev. Thurba W. Jones, Sr., 85, of Newport News, VA closed his eyes on this side of heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for the final time. Rev. Jones devoted his life to Christ early on and became a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church, Newport News, where he also served as an associate minister. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Sadie B. of 65 years, 6 children, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members. Homegoing services are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Zion Baptist Church 633 20th Street Newport News, VA. Arrangements are being handled by C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
