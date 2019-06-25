Yorktown, Virginia - Tiffany Ann Morgan, 49, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Tiffany was a native and lifelong resident of Yorktown. She graduated from York High School Class of 1991 and was a member of Dandy Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching and cheering for the Washington Redskins. She also enjoyed music, animals and giving hugs. She was a gold medal winner in the Special Olympics for bowling in 1987.



Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Madeline Morgan. She is survived by her father Arthur Morgan; a brother Steven Morgan of Williamsburg; a sister Karen S. Whitley (Rick) of Dandy and an aunt, Judy Mathis(Dwayne).



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday June 26, 2019, in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Amory Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to the graveside service.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of AJT Independent Group Home; the staff of Coliseum Park and the staff of Virginia Health Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia, 22312.