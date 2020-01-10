|
|
In a year of many personal successes, we have all just suffered a huge loss. On December 30, 2019, our daughter, sister, mother, friend, educator, and colleague Tiffany A. Temple completed her work on Earth and went home to be with our Father in Heaven.
A native of Hampton, VA, she was born on May 18, 1976 to Patrician M. Temple and the late Nellom P. Temple, Jr. Tiffany graduated from Kecoughtan High School. Christopher Newport University, Cambridge College, and was pursuing her Doctorate in Education from University of New England. Tiffany started her teaching career after her graduation from CNU in 2002.
She is survived by a daughter, Tyra R Temple; mother , Patricia M. Temple; brother, Kyngston R. Temple (Christina); uncles Johnnie "JC" E. Clark, and Lee V. Clark (Geraldine), both of Newport News; aunts Stephanie Temple, Cynthia Diane Banks and Harriett Temple, all of Hampton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, students and friends.
The viewing will be held Friday, January 10th from 1-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11th at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home with Pastor Melvin officiating. Interment will follow at Parkland Memorial Park, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020