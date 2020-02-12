|
Timothy "Timmy" Carey Lindsay, 55, of Poquoson, Virginia, passed away February 10, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Timothy Lindsay and Joshua Lindsay, his parents, Gloria Ann and Paul Fay Lindsay, brother, Paul Lindsay, Jr. (Karen), and special friend, Nell Knight. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A full obituary will be available online at www.claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020