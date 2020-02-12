Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
1932 - 2020
Timothy Carey Lindsay Obituary
Timothy "Timmy" Carey Lindsay, 55, of Poquoson, Virginia, passed away February 10, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Timothy Lindsay and Joshua Lindsay, his parents, Gloria Ann and Paul Fay Lindsay, brother, Paul Lindsay, Jr. (Karen), and special friend, Nell Knight. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. A full obituary will be available online at www.claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020
