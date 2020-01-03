|
Timothy Davis Bryant of Gloucester, 70, died at his home on December 17, 2019. A graduate of Hampton High School (1967) and NASA Apprentice School (1974 ) Tim worked at NASA as an electronics technician until his retirement in 1996. While at NASA he was awarded several patents for his designs. Upon retirement he started his own business, TDB Engineering and Design. He will be remembered as a master technician and craftsman, musician, and good friend. He is survived by his son Justin, sister, Carla J Bryant of Hampton, and best friend, Mark Wynkoop of Gloucester. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020