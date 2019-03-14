Timothy Heath Campbell, 51, of Lowesville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Newport News, March 28, 1967, he was a son of the late Willie and Joyce Campbell.Heath graduated from Nelson County High School in 1987. He started work for VDOT in 1990 as an operator and worked his way up to superintendent. Heath enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Mary Campbell; his son, Hunter; two daughters, Heather and Hailee; one granddaughter, Adalyn Joyce; his brother, Willie Jr. and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Piney River Baptist Church in Lowesville by Pastor Jason Canipe and Pastor Carl Davis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roseland Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 39, Roseland, VA 22967, or to the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Piney River, VA 22964. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary