Timothy J. Palmer, 56, passed on to heaven on May 31, 2020. He was born in Newport News VA and lived in both Newport and Hampton VA until recently moving to Akron Ohio. He graduated from Homer L Ferguson High and worked at NN Shipbuilding and Farm Fresh. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Shirley Brown Palmer, mother Loretta Palmer and his brother John M. Palmer. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Bernadette Jenkins Palmer, children, Timothy Alexander (Rhoda) and LaShaunda Lucas (Anthony), stepchildren Winter Jenkins and Coderra Jenkins, sisters Shirley Palmer White (Ken) and JoAnn Palmer Knight (John), 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held for the family at 10:30am on June 20, 2020 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 230 33rd Street, NN VA immediately followed by Interment for everyone at 12 noon at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton VA.



