Timothy Neil Ross, 61, bravely breathed his final breath, surrounded by loved ones September 7, 2020. Born on June 6, 1959 in Willard, Ohio, Tim had an endlessly giving heart and a fierce love for those he held dear. He will forever be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his laid back and accepting nature. He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Connie Ann Ross, two years prior. Over 22 years, they built a life full of love and adventure. His family's greatest solace during this difficult time is knowing that he has been reunited with her in heaven. Tim is survived by his loving parents, his 5 amazing children and their spouses, his 7 beautiful grandchildren, his 3 supportive sisters, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. To honor his life, a memorial will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 633 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia 23601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store