Timothy P. Seidnitzer, passed away in his home on January 24, 2020 with his wife by his side after a 5 month battle with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Meadows Seidnitzer as well as 18 Aunts and Uncles. Tim leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Heather Seidnitzer; father, Paul Seidnitzer; Eric the dog; half brothers, Richard Seidnitzer and Michael Seidnitzer (Debbie); uncles, James Seidnitzer (Billie), Joseph Seidnitzer (Joyce),Thomas Seidnitzer (Crystal), John Seidnitzer, Frank Seidnitzer; aunts, Janet Scull, Angie Slayton (Linwood) and Mary Hensley as well as 43 cousins.
Tim grew up in Hampton and was a graduate of Bethel High School and then worked as a plumbing specialist at HQ (where he met his wife) and later Home Depot and Lowe's. He enjoyed watching sports including The Peninsula Pilots as well as the Nationals and Cowboys. He also enjoyed spending time with friends camping and playing cornhole and doing whatever his wife wanted to do. He was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6PM.
As you all know Tim was a casual guy, and he requested that people come to the funeral in casual clothes, please wear your favorite sport team or super hero tee. In lieu of flowers he is requesting donations be made to We Are Echo.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020