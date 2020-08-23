Timothy R. Kelley passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born July 14, 1955 in Ohio. He retired from the US Air Force and went on to work for 23 years at Willow Oak Farm in Hampton. Tim cherished his family and was a loving and devoted husband and father who was deeply loved. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Theresa; and brother, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara; and his children, Jennifer, Brian, Jonathan, Tim Jr., Cliff, and Brittney; six grandchildren; brothers Mike, Danny, Pat, Kenny, and Chris; and sister, Kathy.



A private service was held August 21, 2020. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



