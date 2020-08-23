1/1
Timothy R. Kelley
1955 - 2020
Timothy R. Kelley passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born July 14, 1955 in Ohio. He retired from the US Air Force and went on to work for 23 years at Willow Oak Farm in Hampton. Tim cherished his family and was a loving and devoted husband and father who was deeply loved. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Theresa; and brother, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara; and his children, Jennifer, Brian, Jonathan, Tim Jr., Cliff, and Brittney; six grandchildren; brothers Mike, Danny, Pat, Kenny, and Chris; and sister, Kathy.

A private service was held August 21, 2020. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss
My prayers and heart are with you at this difficult time.
Susan Campbell
Friend
August 22, 2020
There is a Huge emptiness and all of our lives that came way too soon. May you find peace in your memories of the time you had with him.
Mike Kelley
Family
August 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kelly family. Tim will be truly missed.
Scott and Pam Roberts
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Wow,,,, sorry to hear about Tim. He was a very good man and had a kind heart.... I worked with Tim at the farm for over 10 year's..... prayers to the family, he will be missed.....
William L Crosby
Friend
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Candace Kelley
Family
August 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for your family’s sadness. Praying for comfort and peace.
Chad Scalf
Friend
August 21, 2020
My Love And Prayers to his beloved wife Barb and his children. Prayers for comfort during this difficult time.
Kay McLamb
