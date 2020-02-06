Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Tina Teague
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Bethany United Methodist Cemetery
13682 Bethany Church Rd
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina M. Teague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina M. Teague Obituary
Tina M. Teague (Mimi) passed away peacefully at home with her faithful and loving dog Cody Bear by her side on Friday, January 31, 2020. Tina was born on January 28, 1960 and raised in Hampton, VA. She spent most of her adult life in Smithfield with her true love Gerald, raising their two children, while running a successful cleaning business. She was a kind-hearted, loving person who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Tina has been reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 34 years, Gerald N. Teague; parents, Joseph A. and Agnes "Ena" Harris and brother, William "Tommy" Harris. She is survived by her son, Michael N. Teague (Loren) of San Diego, CA; daughter, Nicole M. Parker of Smithfield, her cherished grandchildren: Skylar M. Langkil; Logan M. Campbell; Landon R. and Brian "Lucas" Parker; and Myla E. and Aliana M. Teague. Her brothers, Joseph W. Harris (Debbie) of Poquoson; Michael R. Harris (Phyllis) of Trussville, AL; Richard A. Harris (Angie) of Newport News. Sisters: Dorothy H. Silverthorn (Jerry) and Wendy "Nickie" Bishop, both of Hampton; her mother-in-law, Dorothy E. Teague of Smithfield and numerous nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 S. Church St., Smithfield, VA 23430 on February 8th at 10 a.m. Service to follow at 11 a.m. and graveside immediately following at Bethany United Methodist Cemetery 13682 Bethany Church Rd., Smithfield, VA 23430. In memory of Tina's long battle with diabetes, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association 870 Greenbriar Circle, Unit 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -