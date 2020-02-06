|
Tina M. Teague (Mimi) passed away peacefully at home with her faithful and loving dog Cody Bear by her side on Friday, January 31, 2020. Tina was born on January 28, 1960 and raised in Hampton, VA. She spent most of her adult life in Smithfield with her true love Gerald, raising their two children, while running a successful cleaning business. She was a kind-hearted, loving person who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Tina has been reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 34 years, Gerald N. Teague; parents, Joseph A. and Agnes "Ena" Harris and brother, William "Tommy" Harris. She is survived by her son, Michael N. Teague (Loren) of San Diego, CA; daughter, Nicole M. Parker of Smithfield, her cherished grandchildren: Skylar M. Langkil; Logan M. Campbell; Landon R. and Brian "Lucas" Parker; and Myla E. and Aliana M. Teague. Her brothers, Joseph W. Harris (Debbie) of Poquoson; Michael R. Harris (Phyllis) of Trussville, AL; Richard A. Harris (Angie) of Newport News. Sisters: Dorothy H. Silverthorn (Jerry) and Wendy "Nickie" Bishop, both of Hampton; her mother-in-law, Dorothy E. Teague of Smithfield and numerous nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 S. Church St., Smithfield, VA 23430 on February 8th at 10 a.m. Service to follow at 11 a.m. and graveside immediately following at Bethany United Methodist Cemetery 13682 Bethany Church Rd., Smithfield, VA 23430. In memory of Tina's long battle with diabetes, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association 870 Greenbriar Circle, Unit 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020