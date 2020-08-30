Tina Miller, my best friend and beloved wife, mother, nana, and grandmother, (57) was called home to be with the Lord on Wed AUG 26 after a long and courageous fight with cancer.



Tina will be terribly missed but her legacy will continue through her husband, Paul; her children, Rebecca, Jason, Vicky, and Renee; and her grandchildren, Cloe, Ethan, and Preston.



Please join the family and friends for a Celebration of Tina's life at Altmeyer Funeral Home (Denbigh Chapel) on Monday, AUG 31 at 6:00 PM.



