1/
Tina Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Miller, my best friend and beloved wife, mother, nana, and grandmother, (57) was called home to be with the Lord on Wed AUG 26 after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

Tina will be terribly missed but her legacy will continue through her husband, Paul; her children, Rebecca, Jason, Vicky, and Renee; and her grandchildren, Cloe, Ethan, and Preston.

Please join the family and friends for a Celebration of Tina's life at Altmeyer Funeral Home (Denbigh Chapel) on Monday, AUG 31 at 6:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved