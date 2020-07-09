1/1
Todd Wesley Rowe
Todd Wesley Rowe age 33 of Edgehill, Yorktown, died on July 2, 2020, at MCV Hospital, Richmond. Todd was an associate of Arby's in Yorktown and truly loved his job as well as the many friends he has made; however - Todd's first love was his Lord, who enabled him to love others. He enjoyed reading, bowling, and had a very tender heart for animals. Grandparents, Purnell and Helen Rowe, in addition to Wilbur and Kitty Dawson, preceded him in death. He is survived by parents, Thomas and Terresa Rowe, sister, Tonia Sibley (Blair), niece, Kaelyn Sibley, and nephew Caden Sibley. Services will be private. We would like to express a special thank you to our family for being with us during this difficult time. Please consider memorial contributions to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Todd today and Always. He was always so kind and such a positive soul. May he Rest In Peace
Stacy
Friend
July 8, 2020
Todd was a ray of sunshine.
We went to school together and I only remember positive attributes and always a smile.
We were all blessed to have known him.
Our condolences and prayers.
Ashley Singleton
Friend
