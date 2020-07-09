Todd Wesley Rowe age 33 of Edgehill, Yorktown, died on July 2, 2020, at MCV Hospital, Richmond. Todd was an associate of Arby's in Yorktown and truly loved his job as well as the many friends he has made; however - Todd's first love was his Lord, who enabled him to love others. He enjoyed reading, bowling, and had a very tender heart for animals. Grandparents, Purnell and Helen Rowe, in addition to Wilbur and Kitty Dawson, preceded him in death. He is survived by parents, Thomas and Terresa Rowe, sister, Tonia Sibley (Blair), niece, Kaelyn Sibley, and nephew Caden Sibley. Services will be private. We would like to express a special thank you to our family for being with us during this difficult time. Please consider memorial contributions to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



