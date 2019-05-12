Tol Ae Spells, of Denbigh, VA, passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age of 59 in her home with her husband by her side. She was born in Pusan, South Korea on March 13, 1960. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister. Tol Ae worked at Ft. Magruder Inn Hotel in Williamsburg, VA where she was a waitress for over 30 years.Tol Ae and her husband, Tyke, were inseparable. They spent their time growing a garden every year. Tol Ae loved working in the garden and would can and freeze the vegetables she grew. She would give to her family and friends tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash from her garden.Tol Ae was also an animal lover. Her dogs and cats, Benji and Missy, were her "children". She was a huge fan of Michael Jackson and loved all of his songs.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 31 years, Tyke Spells; sister Chun Monsees (Steve Monsees); niece Alison Hall (Kevin Hall); great nephews Logan and Carter Hall; nephew Michael Monsees; great nieces Sadie and Kayla Harvey; and two brothers and many nieces and nephews in South Korea. Tol Ae will be greatly missed by all she knew.A visitation will be held Monday, May 13 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 AM with a graveside to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. All services will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel 12893 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Virginia 23608. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary