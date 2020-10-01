Tommy Roosevelt Hardy, 72, transitioned to his eternal home September 21, 2020. Raised in Danville, Va., Tommy served in the Army, before eventually settling in the Hampton Roads area. He was trained in the field as a Master Electrician & HVAC technician while fostering many lifetime friendships.



Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 pm- 6 pm at funeral home. A service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Nickelson-Cummings funeral home.



Services has been entrusted to Nickelson-Cummings F.H.



