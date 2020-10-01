1/1
Tommy Roosevelt Hardy
1947 - 2020
Tommy Roosevelt Hardy, 72, transitioned to his eternal home September 21, 2020. Raised in Danville, Va., Tommy served in the Army, before eventually settling in the Hampton Roads area. He was trained in the field as a Master Electrician & HVAC technician while fostering many lifetime friendships.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 pm- 6 pm at funeral home. A service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Nickelson-Cummings funeral home.

Services has been entrusted to Nickelson-Cummings F.H.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Our Prayers are with the family of Mr Tommy hardy, We are sorry of loss of your father
John & Beulah CRUTCHFIELD
