Tony O'neal Scott, aged 61, passed away at home after an extended period of illness. He was born on Oct 31, 1958 in Franklin, VA to the late Otis and Martha Scott.
He attended Franklin High School and graduated in 1977. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at a young age, and attended various congregations over the years.
He moved to Hampton in 1981 and married his sweetheart, Constance, later that year. This marriage produced two sons, Anthony & Rodney Scott, whom he loved very much.
Due to his illness, he retired from the International Longshoreman's Association in September 2019 after almost 25 years of service.
Tony was well rounded and a fun-loving person. He enjoyed sports, home improvement, music, dancing and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Constance, two sons Anthony and Rodney, sisters Audrey, Patricia, Cynthia and brothers Otis Jr., Roland (Valerie), Lester (Rena), Michael (Debbie) & Darryl (April). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special life long friends.
There will be a viewing on Friday 3/27/20 from 12pm- 6pm at Cooke Bros Funeral home at 1601 27th St, Newport News VA. There will also be a memorial service that will be streamed online Saturday 3/28/20 at 3pm.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020