Tony Peter Anthony, age 86 of Newport News, beloved husband, father, and grandfather was called to his eternal home to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 1, 2020. He passed peacefully in the place he loved the most, his home, surrounded by those who loved him the most.
Born in London, England on March 30, 1934, to Greek-Cypriot parents, Pericles (Peter) and Mary Anthony, Tony, and his family moved to New York, NY while he was still an infant. He lived in New York until he was 16 years old, at which time his family moved to Norfolk, VA. In his heart, though, he remained a New Yorker (and a Yankees fan!) for the rest of his life. He loved to reminisce about his childhood in New York, playing stickball in the streets, finding relief from the summer heat by playing in open fire hydrants, sneaking into theaters to watch the Fox Movietone News newsreels about the war, and spending Sunday afternoons having picnics with his family on Coney Island.
After moving to Virginia in 1950, Tony attended Maury High School and, later, William and Mary College, Norfolk, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. He excelled in baseball, basketball, football, and track.
During the summers, he would work at his dad's restaurant, the Seven Seas, in downtown Norfolk. He always enjoyed helping out in the restaurant and striking up conversations with patrons, one of whom was Eddie Travis, sports editor, and, later, managing editor of the Times-Herald. In college, Tony planned to become a doctor, but when Travis offered Tony a summer job at the newspaper in 1958, his love of writing and his passion for athletics joined to become a lifetime career. He had found his calling. He became a sportswriter for the Times-Herald and later went on to attend Columbia University's American Press Institute for Sports Editors. In 1971, he became assistant sports editor, followed by sports editor in 1974. When the Times-Herald merged with the Daily Press in 1991, Tony continued to work for the Daily Press as Metro Sports Coordinator until his retirement in 1994.
For 36 years, he lived his dream of doing a job that he truly loved. For Tony, there was nothing better than covering a sports event and having the opportunity to meet, interview, and write about some of the sporting world's most iconic athletes. But everyone who knew him knew that he was just as excited to cover a local youth swim meet, a baseball game, or a youth wrestling event. Those were just as important, if not more, to him as the World Series, the Super Bowl, or the Olympics. "This is about the people who read our newspaper," he'd say, waving a handful of results. "If we don't get it in the paper, nobody will ever know about it." He got it in the paper, and people knew.
While he was in college, Tony met and fell in love with his future wife, Marika. They married in 1958 and together would share 62 years of love, devotion, and happiness.
A one-word description of Tony would have to be the word "pride" – pride in his heritage, his family, his religion, his country, and his profession. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to his two daughters, Kathy Ann and Melissa. Later, he would become a grandfather (Papou), and this became his proudest role yet. He constantly boasted about his grandson, Alexander, as the "pride and joy" of his life. As he battled various ailments later in life, having a grandson would become the cure he needed to face his health obstacles.
Tony never made an enemy but, instead, made a friend wherever he went. He enjoyed meeting and talking to people, whether it was at breakfast or on afternoon walks along the beach. He was a "people person" and people loved him. He would always help out a friend (or stranger) in need. He was selfless, kind, honest, a man of true character and integrity.
He loved to laugh and would love to make others laugh with his stories. He had an ever-cheerful smile and was an eternal optimist, who refused to see negativity in any situation. While he was undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer in 2005, the nurses would comment in amazement at how he would have a smile on his face the entire time he was receiving treatment. Once, when asked by his daughter, Melissa, as to whether or not he was worried about his cancer diagnosis, he replied, "Why should I be worried? As long as I have faith in God, there is nothing to worry about." That was truly his personal mantra – have faith in God.
A devout member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, he was the youngest member to be elected to the Parish Council, which he served faithfully for 31 years, and served as Parish Council President for four terms. In 1962, he was bestowed the honor of being recognized by the Virginia Council of Greek Orthodox Churches as Virginia's Outstanding Greek Orthodox Citizen.
Throughout his life, he was recognized for his work and support with various committees and associations, including the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Downtown Athletic Club and the Heisman Memorial Trophy Committee, the Peninsula Track Club, the Optimist Club of Hampton, and the Peninsula Sports Club and the Athletic Hall of Fame of the Lower Virginia Peninsula.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leo Anthony, and his mother-in-law, Anna Kumas. Left to cherish and honor his memory is his wife, Marika, his two daughters, Kathy Ann Collins (Donald) of Ruther Glen, VA, and Melissa Anthony-Bills (Tony) of Newport News, VA, his beloved grandson, Alexander Bills, a brother, Photios Anthony of Colonial Beach, VA, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
"A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." (Paul Valery) The footprints Tony left for us will forever be the path we follow. Although our hearts are breaking to have to say goodbye to him in this life, they are also filled with joy in knowing that he has taken his place next to God. We rejoice in knowing this and in committing to always celebrate the life of a truly remarkable man.
The family wishes to acknowledge the contributions and support of all those at Amedisys Hospice Care, specifically Claudia Gardiner and Christina Blottner; as well as Kimberly Newton-Threat, Carlyssa Lebeauf, and Rickeshia Lancaster of Care Advantage.
A public viewing and Trisagion (short prayer service) will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, VA. Temperatures will be checked and facial masks and social distancing will be required. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private, family funeral service will be held at the Church on Monday with the Reverend George Chioros officiating, followed by a private burial service at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Once the current health restrictions have been lifted, the family will host a Celebration of Tony's Life to be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Tony to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Road, Newport News, VA 23606, or to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.