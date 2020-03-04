|
Totten L. Avis, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Totten was born on March 13, 1956 in Charlottesville, VA to Philip and Betsy Avis. He received his Bachelor of Science from Lynchburg University in Virginia in 1978. He worked for the Newport News Shipbuilding in the lab as a Chemist and Computer Specialist for 39 years and 11 months. He was the Treasurer of the First Christian Church in Hampton, VA. As a leader in his faith community, he took on many other roles within the church as a deacon, handyman and audio technician.
Totten was very fond of the water and could often be found boating or sailing in his free time. He also loved tinkering with gadgets and snapping photographs of his beloved family. He was known for his beaming smile, outgoing spirit and devotion to people.
Totten was preceded in death by his father, Philip; mother, Betsy and brother, Hunter. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Phillip; sisters, Jenny and Betsy; aunt, Pat; and eight nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Hampton, VA - 1458 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church in Hampton, VA. Arrangements made by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020