Travis Glover, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas and a former resident of Chesapeake, Virginia, joined his brother, William Glover, Jr., in Heaven on December 3, 2019 due to complications from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. At the time of his passing, Travis was surrounded in love by his wife, Jennifer Glover, mother, Kay Glover, and four of his Army National Guard Brothers.
Travis was a member of the Virginia Army National Guard for 10 years, proudly serving our great country of the U.S.A. in Iraq and Afghanistan, and an Air Force veteran of 10 years prior, serving in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Korea, recently earning his retired status. Travis most recently worked for Stephen Boone & Associates, as a Surveyor. He graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in Biochemistry and from Great Bridge High School in 1990. Travis was born in Athens, Greece to his Navy father, William Glover, Sr. and Kay Glover.
Travis is lovingly remembered by those who knew him for his intelligence, sarcastic humor, and love of The Ohio State Buckeye's Football Team, bowling, Star Wars, Dr. Who, literature, and Western movies.
Travis is survived by his wife, Jennifer Glover, father, William Glover, Sr., mother, Kay Glover, and three children: Kirstie Glover, Carly King, and Jack Glover, as well as one granddaughter, Levicy Smith.
A Military Memorial Service is planned for July of 2020 at his family's church, Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019