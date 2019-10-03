Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
More Obituaries for Tre' Luster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tre' N. Luster

Tre' N. Luster Obituary
Tre' N. Luster, 26, departed this life on September 24, 2019 to reunite with his mother, Karmyn Luster and father, Earnell Williams. He graduated from Hampton High School, Class of 2011; and Welders School at New Horizons. He is survived by his loving sister and brother, Shirell Luster and Earnell Luster; daughters, Aria and Moriah and their mother, Cathrine Jones; grandmothers, Mary L. Braxton, Mildred Williams and Carol Luster; grandfather, Rufus Luster, Godmother, Veda Royal; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Homegoing Celebration will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A viewing will be held 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
