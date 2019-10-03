|
Tre' N. Luster, 26, departed this life on September 24, 2019 to reunite with his mother, Karmyn Luster and father, Earnell Williams. He graduated from Hampton High School, Class of 2011; and Welders School at New Horizons. He is survived by his loving sister and brother, Shirell Luster and Earnell Luster; daughters, Aria and Moriah and their mother, Cathrine Jones; grandmothers, Mary L. Braxton, Mildred Williams and Carol Luster; grandfather, Rufus Luster, Godmother, Veda Royal; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A viewing will be held 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019