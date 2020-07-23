Trenton Lee Joyner, Sr. ("Dran") went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home on July 19, 2020. Born December 3, 1939, in Farmville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late James and Louise Joyner and was a lifetime resident of Hampton, VA with his loving wife of 54 years, Cianne E. Joyner.



Dran worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for 30 years and retired from NASA/EG&G. When he wasn't fitting pipes, he could be found digging his cleats deep in the dirt after hitting home runs out of Francis Asbury Park. He made softball history in many ways including an induction into the Virginia Softball Hall of Fame. Dran also took pride that multiple generations of his family had the opportunity to play on the same fields as he once did. Besides his love of the game, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing karaoke, shooting pool, listening to country music, eating great food, and rooting for the Yankees.



In addition to his wife, Cianne, he is survived by four children Sherri Davis, Gerald Joyner (Linda Coates), Tiki Edwards (Billy), Mickey Joyner (Cindy); six grandchildren Trey, Lindsay, Amanda, Trent, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Cole and Marilyn Willard; many loving nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.



Celebration of life will be led by Pastor Buddy Chapman at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home located at 245 S. Armistead Ave. in downtown Hampton on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. Due to current COVID policies, the service is limited to 100 guests who must all wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to these restrictions, the funeral will also be aired on Facebook Live through R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.



The family would like to request that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Keep the Promise Ministry at 402 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA, 23662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store