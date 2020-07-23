1/1
Trenton Lee Joyner
1939 - 2020
Trenton Lee Joyner, Sr. ("Dran") went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home on July 19, 2020. Born December 3, 1939, in Farmville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late James and Louise Joyner and was a lifetime resident of Hampton, VA with his loving wife of 54 years, Cianne E. Joyner.

Dran worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for 30 years and retired from NASA/EG&G. When he wasn't fitting pipes, he could be found digging his cleats deep in the dirt after hitting home runs out of Francis Asbury Park. He made softball history in many ways including an induction into the Virginia Softball Hall of Fame. Dran also took pride that multiple generations of his family had the opportunity to play on the same fields as he once did. Besides his love of the game, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing karaoke, shooting pool, listening to country music, eating great food, and rooting for the Yankees.

In addition to his wife, Cianne, he is survived by four children Sherri Davis, Gerald Joyner (Linda Coates), Tiki Edwards (Billy), Mickey Joyner (Cindy); six grandchildren Trey, Lindsay, Amanda, Trent, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Cole and Marilyn Willard; many loving nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.

Celebration of life will be led by Pastor Buddy Chapman at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home located at 245 S. Armistead Ave. in downtown Hampton on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. Due to current COVID policies, the service is limited to 100 guests who must all wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to these restrictions, the funeral will also be aired on Facebook Live through R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family would like to request that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Keep the Promise Ministry at 402 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA, 23662.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 23, 2020
He had a smile that would light up a room He always wanted me to sing one for him when Mickey was playing it was on Gerald and Linda and family Tiki and Billy Linsday and family my prayers go out to you all !!!!
Kathy Allen
Friend
July 23, 2020
I'll always remember his smile, the "egg cracks" on my head, the silly games he played with us & his great grandkids. He rarely missed a cheerleading competition & definitely didn't miss a ball game for nothing!! By far the best grandfather a girl could have. I'll always love you Dran hug my Daddy in heaven for me!
Amanda Mack
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
Timothy Hamilton
July 23, 2020
I've known Gerald and Mickey f ok r years .I've talk to Mr Joyner n a few occasions..I could tell he was a good man.Ive seen him in church at KeepThe Promise Ministries on several occasions. My heart felt condolences go out to the entire family.
James Deel
Friend
July 23, 2020
WHAT A WONDERFUL PERSON AND WHAT A SINGER WE ALL WILL MISS HIM AT KAROKOE PRAYERS TO LINDSEY AND ALL THE FAMILY IN THERE GREAT LOSS . WE ALL WERE BETTER KNOWING HIM .
JULIE WALTRIP
Friend
July 23, 2020
Trent was so much fun to be around. Mom is going to definitely miss the pine cones thrown in her yard. He will surely be missed.
Lenora Dudley
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dran was a special person . His memories will forever stay in my heart. Praying for Tiki and the family
Melissa “ Heidi “ Smith❤❤
Melissa smith
Friend
