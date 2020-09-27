1/1
Trevor Wilson
Trevor Wilson passed away September 19, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He arrived on his mother's 30th birthday and prematurely left his 'Heaven on Earth' as we gathered to celebrate his 30th. While we will miss his deep laugh, sparkling eyes, and long bear hugs, we know he's now rolling in the clouds, playing in the heavens.

Trevor was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Willa Wells. He is survived by: parents, Pam and Sid Wilson; older brother, Geoff Wilson and wife Vivienne; grandparents, Sid and Tanya Wilson; aunt, Susanne Wilson-Siegel and family; uncle, Michael Wells and family; and countless friends touched through his selflessness, boundless humor, and stories.

Trevor believed past events shape us, yet neither constrain nor define our future. In recent months, he devoted each new day to his job, meditation, exercise, family and close friends - bright eyes towards future education, work opportunities, relationships, and travel. He was a strong voice for equality and the environment, and he deeply enjoyed the culinary arts, outdoors, music, and philosophy. Most importantly, he nurtured bonds with those he held dearest in his heart.

With Trevor's love of life and bellowing voice in mind, his family will hold an informal "Come As You Are" gathering to celebrate and share stories that honor his life next weekend at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond. See Blileys.com for more details. For those unable to attend, simply find your nearest river, beach, or mountain top to pause and chat with him.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be directed to Trevor's Big Heart New Day Community Support Fund, a GoFundMe campaign. All proceeds will go to charities honoring Trevor's passions and care for others, such as the James River Park System, homelessness, and gaps in mental health support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
