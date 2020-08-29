Your dear brother, Mr. Troy Graham, has gone to be with his Heavenly Father. His life was truly a blessing. He will long be remembered for all the great things he has done for family, friends and strangers alike.



The neighbors of Ann Simmons on Elmont Drive in Columbia, South Carolina send our heartfelt condolences to Ann and her family during this period of bereavement. Your brother will be greatly missed, and we are sorry for your loss. May God bless and keep you and your family always in His care. We are praying for you and wishing you peace.



Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. (Matthew 5:4)



With Love and Sympathy,



Charles and April Ashe

James and Thelma Clavon

Sammy James

James and Barbara McLawhorn

Harrison and Alethia Rearden

John and Joan Scott

Joseph and Dorothy Wilson



April Ashe

Friend