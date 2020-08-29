1/1
Troy Graham
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF Troy Graham

Sunrise 1936 – Sunset 2020

Funeral Service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3 in the afternoon Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Road Hampton, Virginia 23666.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 28, 2020
Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved Troy. The entire Graham family is in our prayers as we share in your sorrow. Please accept our condolences and know that we are here for you. Feel free to reach out at any time if you need us for any reason. Sending you healing thoughts and Light.
Evelyn Collins and Family
Friend
August 28, 2020
Troy was a dear and loving cousin, like a big brother to me. The Graham family of Newport News/Hampton was very close. I will miss Troy and will always remember the contributions he made to my life. Thank you Troy for being there for me.
Halesteen Graham Days
Family
August 28, 2020
Love you and will miss you ❤Hug Mom for me!
Sheila White
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Your dear brother, Mr. Troy Graham, has gone to be with his Heavenly Father. His life was truly a blessing. He will long be remembered for all the great things he has done for family, friends and strangers alike.

The neighbors of Ann Simmons on Elmont Drive in Columbia, South Carolina send our heartfelt condolences to Ann and her family during this period of bereavement. Your brother will be greatly missed, and we are sorry for your loss. May God bless and keep you and your family always in His care. We are praying for you and wishing you peace.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. (Matthew 5:4)

With Love and Sympathy,

Charles and April Ashe
James and Thelma Clavon
Sammy James
James and Barbara McLawhorn
Harrison and Alethia Rearden
John and Joan Scott
Joseph and Dorothy Wilson
April Ashe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved