|
|
Troy Richard Blanton, of Newport News, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Raymond Blanton; father, Walter S. Blanton; his mother, Fern Marie Herron Blanton. Troy served his country for many years, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1980. He than began his career in civil service for the U.S. Navy.
He was well known in the West Racing community. Troy was greatly passionate about his go-kart and excelled, winning many trophies and awards for his skill.
Troy is survived by his companion of many years, Brucelynn Hall; his son, Kenneth Eugene Blanton (and future daughter-in-law, Judy Rusk); daughter, Juanita Elizabeth Blanton Hernandez (and her husband, Joshua D. Hernandez); grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth Fahle, Jonathan David Hernandez, Aaron Michael Hernandez, Dr. Rebekah Eve Fuller, Chloe Mashon Newell, John Walter Newell; great-grandchildren, Juliana Elizabeth Fahle and Elias Benedict Fahle; and his siblings, Judith Ann Wilkerson and David Eugene Blanton.
Troy will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.AltmeyerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020