Twyla E. Day, 88, widow of James W. Day, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Nashville, Kansas, Twyla moved to Hampton in 1981 where she was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She worked for the Hampton City Schools as a secretary until retiring. A member and past president of the Hampton Women's Club she was also a member of Gamma Phi Beta International Sorority; and had been a Pink Lady and Gift Shop Volunteer at Hampton General Hospital, then at the Sentara Careplex.
Twyla is survived by her children, James W. Day II(Charles Gallagher), Kim Mowbray, Rebecca Puryear(Claude Jr.) and Melinda Goddin(Christopher); sister, Eunice Hellman; and grandchildren, Conan Mowbray, Adrian Mowbray, Marcel Goddin and Connor Goddin.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family requests memorials take the form of contributions to St. Marks United Methodist Church, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020