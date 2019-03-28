Tyrelle Shumate, 34, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was a native of Newport News and a resident of Chesapeake for three years. He worked in customer service for QVC for two years and was also a member of Parkview Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Ernie Shumate and Andrew Peeples; and two great-grandmothers, Alma Benton and Pearl Taylor. Survivors include his mother, Brenda Rowe; father, Barry Peeples; step-father, Tommy Rowe; three sisters, Wajhiyan Harrison, Terranette Hargraves, Shineka Hargraves; two brothers, Barry Hargraves, Jeffrey Scott; two grandmothers, Jean Shumate, Vivan Peeples; three uncles, Barry, Chris, Everette; seven aunts, Pam, JoAnn, Nikki, Tammi, Maxine, Sonya, Scarlette; and many cousins and friends.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home, Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home, Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m. Please come as Tyrelle knew you - jeans and sneakers are welcome.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Link of Hampton Roads, or the Peninsula Rescue Mission. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary