Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
First Church of Newport News (Baptist)
2300 Wickham Ave
Newport News, VA
View Map
Tyrone A. Tynes Sr.


1942 - 2020
Tyrone A. Tynes Sr. Obituary
Tyrone A. Tynes, Sr., 77, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Sentara Careplex. He was born to the late John S. Tynes, Sr. and Eloise Howard Tynes in Newport News on August 7, 1942.

A graduate of Huntington High School Class of 1960 and Norfolk State College (University) Class of 1974, Tyrone served honorably in the United States Air Force before devoting 35 years to the United States Postal Service Accounting Division. A strong and committed man of God, Tyrone was a member of First Church of Newport News (Baptist).He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Genevieve Boyd Tynes; three sons, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Tyrone, Jr. (Cecille); and one daughter Erika (Wayne); seven grandchildren; four brothers and four sisters; and a host of loving family members and friends. Viewing will begin 12 Noon Thursday, January 30,2020 with a wake from 5:00-7:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. His homegoing service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Church of Newport News (Baptist), 2300 Wickham Ave. in Newport News. interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020
