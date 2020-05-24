Tyrone L. Clayton, lovingly known as "Ba", passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Newport News.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28 from 10AM to 4PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. A funeral service will take place Friday, May 29, 1:30PM to 2:30PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, followed by interment at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.