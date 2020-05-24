Tyrone L. "Ba" Clayton
Tyrone L. Clayton, lovingly known as "Ba", passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Newport News.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28 from 10AM to 4PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. A funeral service will take place Friday, May 29, 1:30PM to 2:30PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, followed by interment at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel
MAY
29
Funeral service
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
MAY
29
Interment
Peninsula Memorial Park
