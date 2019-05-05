Tyson Perry (Bob) Tolbert, 91, passed away on May 1, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Dot) Tolbert. He is survived by his son Robert Tyson Tolbert and wife Gloria, grandchildren Shelley Lynne Tolbert and Jeffrey Tyson Tolbert and his wife Robin; and great grandson, Cash Tyson Tolbert. Bob and Dot met in the Army and were married for 68 years. Both retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. Both were members of Temple Baptist Church. He was also a member of the James River Country Club. He was very active in many organizations to include Jaycees, Lions Club, Warwick Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Warwick Moose and the Republican City Committee. His past responsibilities included: Director of Hampton Roads Jaycees, President of Warwick Lions Club, District Governor of D24 Lions Club, District Lions Medical Eye Bank Board, President of Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center, President of Pioneer Club, Chairman of Peninsula Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society and Lifelong Citizenship Award Newport News. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11AM at the Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at "The Gardens at Warwick Forest" for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Lions Medical Eye Bank & Research Center of Eastern Virginia, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital 600 Gresham Drive, Norfolk, VA 23507. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23602. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary