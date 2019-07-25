Home

Newington Baptist Church
6169 Main St
Zanoni, VA 23061
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Baptist Church
6169 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
Ulysses E. Smith Obituary
Ulysses E. Smith of Williamsburg entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his blessed memory his step-father, Calvert Hayes Sr., three children, Alexis Patterson, Cory and Jamerico Chapman II, three siblings, his twin sister Joyce Smith, Carolyn Hayes and Calvert Hayes Jr. A wake will be held Friday from 6 to 8pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 11am Saturday at Newington Baptist Church, 6169 Main Street, Gloucester.

Arrangements by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins
Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019
