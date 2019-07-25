|
Ulysses E. Smith of Williamsburg entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his blessed memory his step-father, Calvert Hayes Sr., three children, Alexis Patterson, Cory and Jamerico Chapman II, three siblings, his twin sister Joyce Smith, Carolyn Hayes and Calvert Hayes Jr. A wake will be held Friday from 6 to 8pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 11am Saturday at Newington Baptist Church, 6169 Main Street, Gloucester.
Arrangements by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins
Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019