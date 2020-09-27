1/1
UNA MAY SHURTLEFF
Yorktown, Va. - Una May Shurtleff (Miss Una), 87, passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in England, the youngest of 7 children. Miss Una moved to the US and met and married her soul mate of 45 years, Ronald Shurtleff. In addition to her husband Miss Una is survived by her two daughters Vicky and Cindy, 7 grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Samantha, Abigail, Will, Jessica and Maddie and 2 great grandchildren, Lennox and Bryson.

In the early 1990's, Miss Una and her husband Ron volunteered together at Mary Immaculate Hospital. This led her to become involved with Family Focus as a volunteer and then a facilitator. 25 years and many families and children later, Miss Una is known far and wide for her loving, caring, gentle, giving and nurturing heart. Miss Una was a devoted member of St Mark Lutheran Church where she became the Nursery Coordinator.

She loved her yearly family vacations in the Outer Banks. Her day was always started with a nice, hot cup of tea. We will miss her at the family barbeques and holiday dinners, especially the "Punch" on Christmas Eve.

Miss Una has now joined her 6 siblings in heaven and we are sure they are having a lovely "chin wag". Her many family members, here and across the pond, and dear friends will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life with be held at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown on Saturday October 3 at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Miss Una requests that donations be sent to St Mark Lutheran Church. Gifts given in her honor will be divided equally between St Mark Lutheran Church and the VCE FCS Family Focus Program. Checks can be made payable to St Mark Lutheran Church and mailed to 118 Old York-Hampton Hwy. Yorktown, VA 23692.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
September 26, 2020
Una we have been neighbors for 30 years. No one will say my name quite like you did. Thanks for loving my Molly and Daniel as if they were your own. Rest in peace sweet angel.
Lisa Elder
Neighbor
