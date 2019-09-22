Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6807 Huntington Blvd
V. Ansell 'Slim' Hawkins, 90, died September 15 in his home at The Hidenwood. He was born in Luray, Virginia, and came to Newport News in 1947 as an apprentice draftsman at the NN Shipyard from where he retired as an engineering supervisor in 1990. He is survived by his perfect children Liz Barrows, Mary Wicks (John), and Ansell Hawkins, and adored grandchildren, Erin, Carly, Amy and Matt. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Slim was always willing to serve his community, from his Army service to volunteering for PAA as a trustee and driver for Meals on Wheels. He also contributed at church, where he served on the board and in Stephen Ministries. He was a Master Gardener and enjoyed traveling and baking. Friends and family enjoyed his creations, especially roses, bread and truffles. Slim was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Family wishes to thank the staff at The Hidenwood for their loving care and making him feel at home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peninsula Agency on Aging. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at Trinity Lutheran Church from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (6807 Huntington Blvd). Bring your memories to share as we visit.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
