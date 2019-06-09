Yorktown, Va. - Valerie Jean Gallagher was born in Thatcham England on November 7, 1938. God called her to Heaven peacefully on June 7, 2019, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family. Valerie was united in holy matrimony to Thomas Gallagher, in December 1957. Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her six children Tricia (Vinnie), Debbie (Keith), Stephen (Tammy), Valerie (Mur), Maureen (Maceo), and Marian, seven grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Tiffany, Brittany, Sydney, Hillary and Joey and four great grandchildren, Brice, Makhala, Chloe, and Audrey. Valerie's Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Valerie filled her life serving God, her family and others. Her passion for gardening was known and shared with all who knew and loved her. Valerie and Tom attended Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown for the past 40 years and each week, Valerie blessed the church with flower arrangements picked from her own beautiful English garden. Mom, as a mother, a wife, a grandmother and a friend, you will never be replaced. Your kindness, your gentle ways and your unconditional love for your family and for God will remain in our hearts forever. Now it's time for you to help God and his angels create gardens in heaven as beautiful as the gardens you have planted in the hearts of those who love you. We love you and will miss you immensely. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the compassion given to our mom by Dr. Patricia Copley, nurses Michelle Anderson and Kelly Richardson.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Joan of Arc, the church mom so loved. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary