|
|
Valerie Joy Roush, 40, passed away at home on February 26, 2020 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born in Rockford, Illinois on April 18, 1979. Valerie is deeply loved and missed by her parents Lawrence and Linda Roush and her brother, Austin Roush, and many other family members.
Valerie graduated from William & Mary in 2001 and had a career as a technology consultant in Washington, DC. Valerie was a voracious reader, loved country music, her cats, and especially her lovable Giant Schnauzer, Gordon, who was by her side for many years. Valerie's wit and humor will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Valerie's life will be held on her birthday, April 18, 2020, at Greensprings Plantation clubhouse at 3790 Philip Ludwell from 1:00-4:00 pm.
Those wishing to honor Valerie's memory can fill out an organ donation card, give blood to the American Red Cross, or donate to the .
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020