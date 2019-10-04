|
Vaughn W. "Bill" Sexton, 67, of West Point, passed away October 2, 2019 after a short struggle with cancer. For years Bill had a career as a car salesman before going into business for himself. Summer or winter, not a day would go by that you didn't see Bill sitting in his garage enjoying an ice cold beer with his dog, Levi, by his side. Bill enjoyed cooking and eating seafood, especially sushi.
Bill was preceded in death by his dad, Vaughn W. Sexton, Sr., and step-dad, Eugene Martin. He is survived by the love of his life, Jill, who for many years provided loving care and never left his side as his illness progressed; and his mother, Louisa Martin, of West Point; two daughters, Nichole Dechick from Richmond, VA and Melissa Sexton from Roanoke, VA; four grandchildren, Harriet, Haleigh, Madison and Mackenzie.
Special thanks to the palliative care unit at VCU and staff at Walter Reed Convalescent Center, Gloucester, VA, as well as hospice for giving the family comfort and for keeping Bill comfortable during his final days.
A memorial service will be held 6 PM, Sunday, October 6th at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Point Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box X, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2019