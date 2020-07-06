Velma I. Johns (better known as "Momma J"), age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home in Hampton, VA. She was born May 9th 1935, in Waco, TX, to Fred and Jessie Johnson. She married Thomas W. Johns on November 7th 1964, in Waco, TX.She worked at John B. Cary Elementary School, displaying an infectious reputation for her wit. Velma truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, making people laugh, and coming up with the best quotes and wise cracks. Velma had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her two Sons, Michael and David Johns; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Family, friends, and others whose lives "Momma J" touched are invited to the Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA, from 12-6pm on Tuesday, July 7th for viewing and 11 am, July 8th for her home going service to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.