1/1
Velma I. Johns
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma I. Johns (better known as "Momma J"), age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home in Hampton, VA. She was born May 9th 1935, in Waco, TX, to Fred and Jessie Johnson. She married Thomas W. Johns on November 7th 1964, in Waco, TX.

She worked at John B. Cary Elementary School, displaying an infectious reputation for her wit. Velma truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, making people laugh, and coming up with the best quotes and wise cracks. Velma had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her two Sons, Michael and David Johns; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives "Momma J" touched are invited to the Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA, from 12-6pm on Tuesday, July 7th for viewing and 11 am, July 8th for her home going service to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved