Velma Meiggs Hollomon
Velma Meiggs Hollomon, 94, of Yorktown, VA passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A native of Camden County, NC, she was a member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church and involved in the Eastern Star. For years, she and her husband were active participants at Bethel Manor Chapel, Langley AFB.

She was preceded in rest by her husband of 66 years, James Wilson Hollomon; her sisters, Elizabeth Rhodes and Nora Harrell; and her parents, Bessie and Clarence Meiggs.

Velma is survived by her son, James Wilson Hollomon, Jr. (Frances) of Yorktown; three grandchildren, Becky Milliger (Scott) of Leland, NC, Debbie of Lahaina, HI, and Rick, of Yorktown; and two great-grandchildren, Brady and Logan Milliger.

A graveside service is planned for immediate family on Tuesday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 16, 2020
Velma’s family are in our thoughts and prayers. She was a class-act and true believer who always had a smile on her face. We are better for having known her. God Bless Jim & Sue Clark
Jim & Sue Clark
Friend
August 16, 2020
This, was one of the most Beautiful and Gracious Ladies. Cindy and I have had the honor and great pleasure of having Christmas Lunch with her Son's home for the last few years. I got to sit beside her which makes it very special. She made everyone feel like Family, and I'm happy to say we had that chance.
Prayers to Jim and his Family. Love You All!
Joe and Cindy Gauldin
Newport News, Va.
Joe/Cindy Gauldin
Friend
