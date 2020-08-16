Velma Meiggs Hollomon, 94, of Yorktown, VA passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A native of Camden County, NC, she was a member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church and involved in the Eastern Star. For years, she and her husband were active participants at Bethel Manor Chapel, Langley AFB.She was preceded in rest by her husband of 66 years, James Wilson Hollomon; her sisters, Elizabeth Rhodes and Nora Harrell; and her parents, Bessie and Clarence Meiggs.Velma is survived by her son, James Wilson Hollomon, Jr. (Frances) of Yorktown; three grandchildren, Becky Milliger (Scott) of Leland, NC, Debbie of Lahaina, HI, and Rick, of Yorktown; and two great-grandchildren, Brady and Logan Milliger.A graveside service is planned for immediate family on Tuesday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.